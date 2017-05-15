July 22: Priests

Just a week after a rotten tangerine fascist took office, Washington D.C. punks Priests released their new album "Nothing Feels Natural," a 10-track, 40-ish-minute digressive stroll through what it feels like to be alive right now. Which is to say it feels fucking insane and loud, at the brink of actually exploding, with precious few moments of calm or quiet or okay. Whether telling off a dweeby jock in the catchy ‘Jj,’ pummeling through a downward spiral of creativity and insignificance in ‘No Big Bang,’ diagnosing our country as “a puppet show in which you’re made to feel like you participate” in ‘Pink White House,’ Priests offer a salve to how fucked we feel. “Nothing Feels Natural” because nothing is natural, Priests remind us—so now we can begin to uproot. The band puts on a great show by the way, and a dollar from each ticket will go to Casa Ruby, which supports vulnerable LGBTQ youth in D.C. 8 p.m., The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., (410) 662-0069, theottobar.com, $13. (Rebekah Kirkman)