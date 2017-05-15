Now until the temperature dips below 70 degrees, the natural urge during the season of humidity and back sweat is to stay inside, assuming there is air conditioning. But you should go against this instinct and gather your friends to head outside and have a picnic. Baltimore has a lot of great green spaces that make for suitable spots to grill out, drink wine or beer, and play corn hole, horse shoes, bocce, wiffle ball, and any other outdoor game you fancy. Doggos—on a leash, please—and cats that deign to use harnesses can join in on the fun, too. Trust me, in the end you'll realize it's much better than being cooped up inside all season long. (Brandon Weigel)