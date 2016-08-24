Friday: Apocalypse

Aug. 26

9 p.m., The Paradox, 1310 Russell St., (410) 837-9110, thedox.com, $20-$25.

A while back, The Paradox—the legendary club responsible for nurturing Baltimore club music for 25 years—announced it would be closing its doors to make way for the new Hammerjack’s venue. So there was a closing party months ago, but then demolition stalled. But tonight’s aptly named party—DJ’d by Australian rockers Pendulum and many others—kicks off what is currently scheduled as the final weekend for the Paradox. Dance the night away, go home and rest it off, and then come back on Saturday for the ultimate, for-real-this-time final blowout hosted by Ultra Naté.