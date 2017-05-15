Films New and Old at the Parkway Theatre

One thing that has gone a little under-discussed amid all this excitement about the new Parkway Theatre is that along with it being the permanent home of the Maryland Film Festival, the Parkway will also be a year-round, adventurously programmed place to see movies. And its first week of programming, which included John Waters' "Female Trouble," David Lynch's "Eraserhead" and "Mulholland Drive," a nice collection of "radical films of the '60s and '70s," and Jenny Gage's "All This Panic" and Kris Avedisian's "Donald Cried" (two "emerging films"), illustrated the theater's ambitions. "In addition to multiple emerging films and repertory offerings each week, we're going to be bringing an array of recurring series to The Parkway," Eric Allen Hatch, the Parkway’s director of programming told me. "We're bringing back our popular 35mm series ‘Gunky's Basement,’ curated and hosted by Dan Deacon and Jimmy Joe Roche, and our ‘Sweaty Eyeballs’ animation showcase is going to become a monthly event,” he said. “We're also excited to partner for new series with groups such as the Baltimore chapter of Film Fatales." Later this month is a big '80s movie run including "9 to 5," "Caddyshack," "Hollywood Shuffle," "National Lampoon's Vacation," "National Lampoon's European Vacation," "This Is Spinal Tap," "Under the Cherry Moon," and "Valley Girl." Look out for more programming like this all summer. The Parkway Theatre, 5 W. North Ave., mdfilmfest.com. (Brandon Soderberg)