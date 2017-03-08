Ejji Ramen Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 435-8688, ejjiramen.com $$, L, D, P Ramen is a firmly established part of Baltimore’s dining scene, and Ejji Ramen is one of the best options. Try the Laksa seafood curry ramen, one of the many nontraditional takes on ramen here. It has a “create-your-own” option as well. Grand Cru Belvedere Square Market, 527 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 464-1944, grandcrubaltimore.com $, L, D, P This is a great place to go and pick up a bottle if you’re in a hurry, but the menu offers plenty of reasons to stick around and munch on a flatbread or a cheese assortment, and then wash it down with wine or beer. Greg’s Bagels Belvedere Square Market, 519 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 323-9463 $, B, L After closing in August 2016 when longtime owner Greg Novik was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the beloved bagel shop reopened in early 2017 under new owner Tommy Hearn, who had previously worked at the shop and learned from Novik himself how to recreate his signature gourmet bagels. Nailah’s Kitchen 5722 York Road, (443) 461-5600, nailahskitchen.com $$, L, D, P Dine in or carryout some of the best Senegalese food in town. Check out their daily specials, like the lamb maffe—marinated lamb cooked in a creamy peanut sauce with vegetables. Neopol Savory Smokery Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 433-7700, neopolsmokery.com $$, L, D, BR, P Smoked seafood. Smoked meats. Smoked vegetables and tofu. If you got it, Neopol will smoke it, and often with delicious results. If you’re looking for something that’s more of a meal, Neopol sells a smoked egg salad that’s like nothing you have tasted before. Don’t sleep on its brunch either.