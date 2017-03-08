|
Atwater’s
Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 323-2396, atwaters.biz $, B, L, D, P
A great spot for sandwiches made with fresh bread, delicious soups (always with vegetarian and vegan options), and one of the best glasses of iced tea you’ll find in all of Charm City. Additional locations in Catonsville, Kenilworth, off Falls Road near the city line, and more.
Bosphorus Bistro
5716 York Road, (410) 323-0300, bosphorusbistro.com $$, L, D
Go for the moist and crisp falafel or the “pink sultan,” a mixture of beets, garlic, and labne (thick strained yogurt) at this stellar Govans Mediterranean spot.
Café Zen
438 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 532-0022, cafezen.us $$, L, D
This Chinese restaurant has been around for more than 20 years, preparing menu staples you’d find just about anywhere but adding a lot of creative choices such as the A&M Crispy Beef, more commonly known as “candy beef,” one of its signature dishes.
Ceriello Fine Foods
Belvedere Square Market, 529 East Belvedere Ave., (410) 532-1840, ceriellofinefoods.com $$, L, D, P
This fancy but still affordable Italian grocery chain (it’s based in New York with an additional store in New Jersey) with an excellent butcher/deli offers house-made pasta, sauces, sandwiches, fresh sausages, and more.
Clark Burger
5906 York Road, (410) 323-2356,
Connected to the Senator Theatre, this counter-service joint serves exactly what you’d expect it to—burgers. The owner’s Canadian, so there are also plenty of variations of poutine here—that’s french fries covered in gravy, cheese curds, and other accoutrements.
Ejji Ramen
Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 435-8688, ejjiramen.com $$, L, D, P
Ramen is a firmly established part of Baltimore’s dining scene, and Ejji Ramen is one of the best options. Try the Laksa seafood curry ramen, one of the many nontraditional takes on ramen here. It has a “create-your-own” option as well.
Grand Cru
Belvedere Square Market, 527 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 464-1944, grandcrubaltimore.com $, L, D, P
This is a great place to go and pick up a bottle if you’re in a hurry, but the menu offers plenty of reasons to stick around and munch on a flatbread or a cheese assortment, and then wash it down with wine or beer.
Greg’s Bagels
Belvedere Square Market, 519 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 323-9463 $, B, L
After closing in August 2016 when longtime owner Greg Novik was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the beloved bagel shop reopened in early 2017 under new owner Tommy Hearn, who had previously worked at the shop and learned from Novik himself how to recreate his signature gourmet bagels.
Nailah’s Kitchen
5722 York Road, (443) 461-5600, nailahskitchen.com $$, L, D, P
Dine in or carryout some of the best Senegalese food in town. Check out their daily specials, like the lamb maffe—marinated lamb cooked in a creamy peanut sauce with vegetables.
Neopol Savory Smokery
Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 433-7700, neopolsmokery.com $$, L, D, BR, P
Smoked seafood. Smoked meats. Smoked vegetables and tofu. If you got it, Neopol will smoke it, and often with delicious results. If you’re looking for something that’s more of a meal, Neopol sells a smoked egg salad that’s like nothing you have tasted before. Don’t sleep on its brunch either.
Plantbar
Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., (443) 449-7137, plant-bar.com $, L, D, P
Plant-based juices, smoothies, and “power bowls” for your vegan, raw foods, gluten-free, and Paleo needs with a create-your-own juice options and produce for sale as well. If you’re new to this sort of thing, go with a 16-ounce Skinessence made-to-order juice (a pineapple, orange, apple, and beets mix that costs $5.50) and you’ll soon be a frequent Plantbar patron.
Ryan’s Daughter
Belvedere Square, 600 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 464-1000, rdirishpub.com $$, L, D, BR, P
A traditional Irish pub that includes all the menu staples: shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and so forth. If you’d simply like to plop down for a pint, you can do that too.
Starlite Diner
510. E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 878-0069, starlitebaltimore.com $$, B, L, D, BR, P
Located in the former Hess Shoe Store in Belvedere Square, this is a modern diner offering an area-driven menu of classic American fare paired with cocktails and beer.
Tooloulou
Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., (443) 627-8090, tooloulou.com $$, L, D
“Tooloulou” is Cajun for crab, and the menu appropriately features flavors from both Lake Pontchartrain and the Chesapeake Bay among its gourmet pizza and po’boy offerings.
Zen West
5916 York Road, (410) 323-3368, zen-west.com $$, L, D, BR
All your Tex-Mex favorites, served up in a setting that evokes a roadside joint off Route 66. Perfectly suitable for game-watching and beer-drinking.
