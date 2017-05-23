Contact Sheet: Photovoice Mondawmin

"Through my work at Blue Water Baltimore, I gave five Mondawmin residents cameras, we had a photography 101 workshop, and they set out to document the things they love about Mondawmin and the things they want to change. The work is stellar." (Michel Anderson), The show, Photovoice Mondawmin, opens tonight at Mondawmin Mall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, on the second level above the fountain.