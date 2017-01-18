Contact Sheet: Baltimore Whiskey Company

Baltimore is a brewery town with a rich history of making beer that goes back 100-plus years, at least. More recently though, the city's creative brewers are shifting their sights on distilling. Baltimore Whiskey Company, Old Line Spirits, and further down the state, Lyon's Distilling, have dedicated themselves to making spirits like rye, gin, and rum. For our booze issue, we spent a morning touring with the Baltimore Whiskey Company's distillers Eli Breitburg-Smith and Max Lentz as they cooked up a new batch of rye. (J.M. Giordano)