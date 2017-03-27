Check, Please: The Last Shift at Baltimore's Bel-Loc Diner

After serving up customers for 53 years, the iconic Bel-Loc Diner at the corner of Belair Road and Loch Raven Boulevard was sold to Starbucks last year. The current plan, according to a report in the Baltimore Sun, is that the diner will be demolished this year. The last shift at the diner ran from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on March 26, culminating with the doors being locked for good. Check out our 2014 photos of the diner here.