Bombshell, pain-relieving hash for after you get a vasectomy

I wrote this after a minor but rather painful medical experience: a vasectomy. Before I got the snip, the doctor wrote me a prescription for Tylenol with codeine. I didn't want it because I didn't want the Tylenol—hard on the liver—so they agreed to give me a prescription for pure codeine, which it turns out was unavailable. And since the procedure was done on Friday, the doctor was already gone by the time I called. I left a message but no one got back with me.

So I took a little of the acetaminophen stuff because it hurt pretty damn bad at a sensitive spot, but I took very small amounts and supplemented it with a hash called Bombshell, which is primarily the CBD-heavy strain Compassion dusted with kief from Mango Haze (a strong and wakeful sativa).

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the many compounds in the cannabis plant that excites medicinal advocates because it has a wide range of potential benefits and, unlike THC, is not psychoactive. Compassion is one of the varieties bred to be high in CBD and low in THC (which is why, if you also like being high, you get it with the kief dusting). I'd tried the hash a couple weeks earlier when I felt like I'd pulled some kind of internal muscle in my belly playing a rock n' roll show. I've long believed in medical weed and I use it to self-medicate for all sorts of things. I know, depending on the strain, it can help me focus or help me sleep. It can help me get outside of myself for a good ethical scouring. It can make me hungry, help me deal with stress, make me feel better.

But with the rock n' roll injury I was learning how good it can be for physical pain. And the Compassion worked wonders. It's like that thing where you are tense and wince each time you move. You take a couple puffs and then . . . you exhale and your body feels a little more limp.

Strength: 7

Nose: just-rotting mulberries collecting in the gutter of a hot roof after a rain

Euphoria: 5

Existential Dread: 2

Freaking Out When Crazy Person Approaches You: 2

Drink Pairing: Hot Toddy with rye whiskey, honey, and lemon

Music Pairing: Silver Jews, 'Room Games and Diamond Rain'

Rating: 8