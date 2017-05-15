Aug. 6: J. Cole

The reclusive, often melancholy and deeply meditative rhyme-smith J. Cole is making his rounds with his 4 Your Eyez Only tour. Cole is a titan in the rap world, but sometimes he gets the same treatment as Andre 3000 in that his greatness gets taken for granted. All of his albums have gone platinum, the last two with no features. His fans on Twitter are just as “#NeverForget” as your run-of-the-mill hyper patriotic “#MAGA” pundits, hold the bigotry. The reflective 10-track album is the latest in a barrage of storytelling projects Cole listeners have fallen in love with. It is fit for a rap-along session under any circumstance, from being lit with your friends or your significant other, to sitting alone in your room at three in the morning. 8 p.m., Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., royalfarmsarena.com, $25-$425. (Reginald Thomas II)