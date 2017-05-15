Aug. 12: Muslim Food Festival

Now in its fifth year, the Muslim Food Festival is one of the most underrated festivals the city has to offer. The fest was established, according to its Facebook page, with one goal in mind: "Uniting the Ummah one bite at a time!" Held just outside the city line in Baltimore County at the Islamic Society of Baltimore, MMF offers Halal foods from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and a slew of other countries, all prepared by local Halal restaurants and caterers. Roasted lamb, curries, kabobs, falafel, and for dessert goodies like homemade fruit pops are just a part of the extensive selection they serve up. The portions are huge for the price and there's plenty of activities to do with the kids. It’s a great palate cleanser following a summer after months of shitty fried food and greasy sausages. Noon, Islamic Society of Baltimore/Al-Rahmah School, 6631 Johnnycake Road, $5 pre-registration, $10 at the door. (J.M. Giordano)