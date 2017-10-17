

After Life's Fitful Fever Digging up history and art in Green Mount Cemetery By Maura Callahan

This is where Olivia Cushing Whitridge's body is. Her small, plain headstone is tucked away into the corner of the Whitridge plot at Green Mount Cemetery, the engraving turned away from the rest of her family out toward the rolling hills of the grounds, and beyond that, the cityscape. "Olivia Cushing daughter of John & Catherine C. Whitridge, born September 8th 1837 died December 7th 1839." At 2 years old, she became the first person buried at Green Mount. Over 65,000 others would follow, including, right beside her, another Olivia Whitridge, also daughter of John and Catherine. Olivia 2 lived to 14. Her headstone is slightly larger than Olivia 1's and is topped with an open book carved into the worn stone.

I drop my head, trying to behave and think the way I think you're supposed behave and think in a graveyard, to be sad and reverent for the Olivias and all the dead buried here, but instead I'm wondering if I'm a sociopath because I'm just stoked to be here, like how fucking metal is this? The remains of Baltimore's most esteemed and spooky, all in one place, lush with Victorian monuments that show the city's age. I need to come here in the winter. I am sorry.

But in my excitement I really do feel respect for these mostly very rich dead folks, in their current state anyway. Johns Hopkins, Enoch Pratt, various mayors and senators and military generals—I'm happy for them; they get to be buried here. "After life's fitful fever, she sleeps well," reads the epitaph on the raised tomb for Betsy Patterson Bonaparte, daughter of William, who helped found the B&O Railroad and is the namesake for Patterson Park. To his disappointment, Betsy married Napoleon's brother Jérôme, a French Naval officer. Betsy set the model for repping Baltimore in European powers through marriage that the family overseas found objectionable. Fellow Baltimore socialite Wallis Simpson would follow a century and change later, marrying King Edward VIII, who abdicated so he could keep fucking her. Jérôme on the other hand had his marriage to Betsy annulled after his brother told him he would be stripped of all his titles and would lose all his money if he didn't. This was after the couple had a kid. Betsy once described her life as "a mean and grinding martyrdom."

An acorn from one of the ground's disapproving trees drops on my right shoulder, shaking me out of my obsessive spiral and pointing me in the direction of one of Betsy's distinguished neighbors—Elijah Jefferson Bond, who patented the Ouija Board. Story goes that Bond, the manufacturer, and a medium performed a seance in a room at 529 N. Charles St., now a 7-Eleven, to ask the board what it would like to be named. A plaque was recently installed in the 7-Eleven bearing the Ouija board design. That same design decorates the back of Bond's headstone. Unlike most of the graves here, the engravings on Bond's are still crisp, filled in black, the edges of the stone still sharp. He was buried in 1921 in an unmarked grave on his family's plot, until this new one was erected in its place in 2008. Robert Murch, who on his website calls himself "the world's foremost collector, historian, and expert on Ouija® and Talking Boards," conducted a 15-year search to find the patch of grass six feet above Bond's remains. I lie in that grass now and take a selfie with the new headstone, in part out of some perverse hope that I'll be haunted by Bond's ghost. No such luck so far.

Down a deep slope by the cemetery's edge, the actor who killed Abraham Lincoln also lies in an unmarked grave in a family plot at Green Mount, but no John Wilkes Booth superfan has succeeded in installing a more reverent monument. Instead, visitors place pennies, heads up, on the stubby headstones sucked halfway into the earth beside a looming obelisk bearing the Booth name. I think about how I saw or thought I saw John Wilkes Booth's disembodied foot at the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia years ago. Later, when I Google "john wilkes booth foot mütter museum" I find no evidence of the assassin's foot ever being there, though they do have pieces from his vertebra removed during his autopsy. Maybe I'm thinking of someone else's foot displayed among the museum's jarred fetuses, diseased organs, and celebrity parts, like the thin deli slices of Einstein's brain.

So that foot must be here, six feet below, attached more or less to the leg Booth broke when he jumped to the stage at Ford's Theater below the box seat where the president sat with a new hole in his head. Apparently, Booth's great-great-grand niece and first cousin twice removed tried to have the body exhumed in 1995 to determine if this was in fact the body of Lincoln's killer—there's a pretty weak theory that Booth killed himself in 1903 in Oklahoma and that some other guy was shot and killed at Garrett's Farm in 1865 and buried in Booth's place. The Baltimore City Circuit Court told the Booth descendants "nah" on the grounds that the case for the body not being John Wilkes' is poor, that accurately identifying the long-decayed remains would be difficult, and that there's a good chance there are other Booths buried on top of him who would have to be disturbed from their slumber in order to get to their boi.