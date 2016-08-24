Napoleonic Poem

It can happen that one night

you find yourself skiing through a pedestrian mall

in the middle of Paris

as snow falls on the glass roof

—a luminous parasol

above the Champs-Élysées.

And it can happen

that you wake up and find yourself

in Baltimore

and you'll remember

the five kids cut down this week

all within a few minutes of your street.

Two teens who fought

then shot.

A high school sophomore pistol-whipped

at a bus stop.

Three children of a man, mad at his ex—

drowned in a bathtub

one after the next

at the Marriott

of the Inner Harbor

—our shrine of progress

our flotilla of diversions-an armada of Sunday pleasures

where we grab a snack and plant a buck

in the outstretched hat

of the juggling clowns—the Peruvian musical duo

El Condor Pasa echoes above choppy waves

toward the water taxi parades.

And we love

an urban place to walk

with lots of urban shops

and lots of cops.

And the skyline amplifies the sad whispers of an ordinary night-

the sugary neon signs of EMPIRE. Empire...

and it's only missing one piece

the Arch of Triumph

presiding over the Western end of Pratt.

On it we'll inscribe the names of the Generals and the Titans

who made it all possible

and beneath it we'll entomb the unknown soldier

from the Napoleonic wars

of Baltimore.

Kim Jensen (www.kimjensen.org) is a Baltimore-based writer, poet, activist, and educator. Her books include a novel, "The Woman I Left Behind" and two collections of poems, "Bread Alone" and "The Only Thing that Matters".