Pride Movies

"Tangerine"

Directed by Sean Baker, at the Parkway Theatre starting June 17 and running until June 22.

Like "The Goonies" or Claude McKay's "Home To Harlem," Sean Baker's "Tangerine" is pretty much a frenzied remix of "The Odyssey," though here, a journey-back-to-a-partner tale is bent into a picaresque sprint through Los Angeles with fresh-outta-jail trans woman sex worker Sin-Dee (played by Kitana Kiki Rodriguez). Sin-Dee unwisely searches for her pimp Chester (James Ransone), a Jesse Pinkman-esque asshole, so that she can confront him about the fact that he's fucking some white woman named Dinah (Mickey O'Hagan). On the way to find Chester, Sin-Dee locates and literally drags Dinah across town and frequently consults her friend and fellow sex worker Alexandra (Mya Taylor), a voice of reason and the relatively silent conscience amid the movie's moment-to-moment chaos and high-stakes slapstick.

An unflinching comedy about intense female companionship that by way of the comedic abuse white girl Dinah endures refuses to worry about white feelings, "Tangerine" hits the ground running. Don't listen close enough and you'll miss the inciting incident when in the first scene, over one donut, Alexandra accidentally reveals that Chester is cheating on Sin-Dee, which sends Sin-Dee on her odyssey. There is also a subplot, never more than tangentially related to the primary plot, about Razmik (Karren Karagulian), a cab driver in lust with Sin-Dee. Razmik's regular guy-ness is one of the many ways "Tangerine" presents sex work and sexual attraction to whoever as ordinary rather than something to gawk at.

Some of "Tangerine's" discursive energy comes through in the way it was shot—with an iPhone 5S, making it look and feel like some well-shot skate video or a savvy street-rap video—but the rest is up to its veracious cast, especially lead Kitana Kiki Rodriguez. The result is a chatty dark comedy with sloppy, realistic, Elaine May-dramatic-comedy-like beats exploring content that could be bleak without devolving to anything resembling a cautionary tale, all the while somehow finding a way to crack jokes for days and celebrate a couple of flawed women who really fucking love each other. (Brandon Soderberg)

"The Ornithologist"

Directed by Joao Pedro Rodrigues, screening all week at the Parkway Theatre.

Nearly half a century after gay Marxist atheist Pier Paolo Pasolini shocked Italy by delivering a version of St. Matthew's Gospel that played the story relatively straight, director Joao Pedro Rodrigues offers a film about another saint, this time Anthony, though it's more in line with Derek Jarman's radically queer film about Saint Sebastian. Rodrigues takes key elements of Anthony's story—he was born Fernando; he was shipwrecked on the way back from a mission; he held Jesus when he was an infant; "he had brought a young man back to life with a single magic breath"; and he had a "fascination with nature and animals"—and irreverently reconfigures all of them into an erotic misadventure in which our hero is filled with the spirit groin-first.

Fernando (Paul Hamy), the titular ornithologist, is searching for black storks on a river when rapids send his kayak into some rocks around a nearby forest. Two Catholic pilgrims from China rescue him, but after he expresses doubts about malignant spirits in the forest and refuses to shepherd them through the evil, they decide to leave him tied to a tree, stripped to his underwear, bulging through the rope like a Gengoroh Tagame drawing. He escapes, but without a signal to reach his boyfriend back home, or anyone outside of the wooded hills, he descends further into limbo. Fernando's scientific rationalism, which at first treats his new surroundings and its inhabitants with a harried, anthropological remove, slowly gives way to a ramshackle spiritual immersion of grave historical import.

The protagonist is at the mercy of his own country's labyrinthine wilderness to contend with his nation's religious iconography as it was imprinted on them. The story of Saint Anthony is thrust onto him, albeit in deliriously homoerotic fashion, whether it's getting urinated on by pagans or going skinny dipping with a deaf-mute goat herder named, you guessed it, Jesus. In a review of "Salo" and "Porcile," critic Jonathan Rosenbaum relays a friend's complaint that, "[t]he problem with Pasolini…is that he wants to be fucked by Jesus and Marx at the same time."

With "The Ornithologist," Rodrigues demonstrates how that's not a problem at all. (Adam Katzman)

"The Mechanic"

Directed by Michael Winner, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

An almost queer'd May-December semi-romance about two tough guy assassins, "The Mechanic" is like '70s action as plotted by Jean Genet. Here Arthur Bishop (Charles Bronson) is a mostly silent and hyper-efficient assassin and Steve McKenna (Jan Michael-Vincent), a younger, less-grizzled cutie who wants in on the action. No, they aren't lovers in the movie or anything, but this is not just pure homoerotic projection here either, rather the leftovers from an even more adventurous screenplay that never got to the screen. See, "The Mechanic" as written by Lewis John Carlino was a romance where sex and death would've intertwined as two assassins become enemies but also start to fall in love. Instead, what we're left with is a curiously callous but also quite stylish character study—Arthur staring at a Bosch in one scene, seemingly absorbing its angst by osmosis, or terrorizing a target by shooting around him on the beach until the guy has a panic attack which kills him—no bullets needed, just a gloved hand over his mouth to seal the deal.

Screenwriter Carlino, mind you, was the screenwriter behind "Seconds," wherein a wrinkled corporate shill gets a full body change into the handsome Rock Hudson, and later on the writer-director of "The Sailor Who Fell From Grace With The Sea," which took Yukio Mishima's nihilistic novel and placed it in England instead of Japan but retained its story of youth resistance and its distinct conflation of the death drive and sex drive. And as Michael Ferguson points out in his 2005 book, "Idol Worship: A Shameless Celebration of Male Beauty in the Movies," Carlino would later put Rob Lowe in a bra and women's underwear in his 1980 movie, "Class." All of which is to say, there's a real queer vision behind "The Mechanic" that is still there if you're looking for it, with scenes wherein Arthur and Steve hang out, play racquet ball, and blow up boats together.