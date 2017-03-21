Sketch of a Dog: 16 Digressions About a Semi-Tragic Chesapeake Bay Retriever

1. The details that led to me having a dog—now an almost five year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever whose name is Bernie—are too sad, lame, and personal to detail here, but just know that Bernie has endless health problems; the guy who gave him to me died of a bath salts overdose; and Bernie has lived in many, many places with me because I have at many, many times in the past half-decade not had my shit together. All that said, if you ever see me around and want to know about my dog, I'll be glad to tell you. Just not here, not right now.

2. "Who rescued who?"-A very popular dog-owner bumper sticker that never fails to make me cry a little bit

3. Notes from a mix CD I made in December 2012: "Here's a mix about how awesome my dog is and the weird experience of having this living thing to hang out with you all the time. Because something's wrong with me, I spend a lot of time imagining that he'll be stolen by some goons and I'll never seen him again and I will have to be institutionalized because the grief will be too much, and anytime he is sleeping, I am checking every 30 seconds to make sure he's still breathing and not dead. But those are my issues. Dogs are awesome! My dog gives me reason to get up in the morning, for realz. Maybe the only reason?" Tracklisting with further explanation: 1. Urinals, 'Surfin' With the Shah' (Puppies are punk); 2. Vince Guaraldi, 'It's Your Dog Charlie Brown' (Go get that ball. Drop it. Drop it. Drop it…); 3. Cat Stevens, 'Was Dog a Doughnut (Jellybean Benitez Remix)' (He's gonna die eventually, you know); 4. Electronic, 'Getting Away With It' (Because if I died tomorrow, this animal wouldn't really give a shit); 5. Charlie Parker, 'Just Friends' (DUH); 6. Keith Fullerton Whitman, 'Stereo Music for Acoustic Guitar, Buchla Music Box 100, Hewlett Packard Model 236 Oscillator, Electric Guitar, and Computer Part One' (Long walks); 7. DJ Nate, 'I'm a Dog' (He's a dog!!!).

4. In March of 2013, a few weeks short of turning one year old, Bernie shook and wobbled and just couldn't walk right one morning. The vet, a Warren Oates-ian hard-ass from Harford County whose candor kept me going back to him said, "This is not good." He thought maybe it was a stroke and sent him to a neurologist. After a series of tests and a spinal tap, we learned Bernie had hurt his spine and only rest would heal it. The morning of the spinal tap, while Bernie was being put under, I fired off a series of bonkers texts from the vet hospital to someone I was seeing, about the dog and then about everything else—an embarrassing burst of misguided male vulnerability and self-loathing I still feel stupid about. Later that day, I took Bernie home from the hospital. He was shaved in a few places (his back, his paws, his side), with a Fentanyl patch and a whole bunch of pain pills. For the next three weeks or so, he slowly healed and threw up in pain every few hours. One morning I was walking him outside trying to get his strength up and he was hopped up on goofballs, stumbling, bald spots all over him, vomiting very expensive free-range chicken from Whole Foods (the only thing he'd deign to try and digest). People walked by and nodded sympathetically or gave him a pat on the head and a hug. I thought about how if he were a human—throwing up, barely standing with a fucked-up haircut—everybody would have avoided him.

5. A good friend from Asheville, N.C. mailed Bernie an envelope full of crystals. I stuck them on Bernie's head and back and legs. For what it's worth, he did get better after that. When Bernie's Fentanyl patch was set to come off, I pulled it off of him and stuck it in a warm beer and sipped the beer and caught a mild, heroin-y high.

6. When Jill Abramson became the new executive editor of the New York Times back in September 2011, the first woman to have that top-dog job at the paper was criticized because she was about to publish "The Puppy Diaries: Raising a Dog Named Scout." No matter that "The Puppy Diaries: Raising a Dog Named Scout" was a rough evaluation of self and a rumination on death by way of dogs, she was not serious enough to run "the Gray Lady" if she was writing dog books. Abramson was fired from the Times in May of 2014 for reasons she claims were partially tied to her demand that she be paid as much as her male predecessor, by the way.

7. Donald Trump, as you may have read, is the first president in a hundred-plus years to not enter the White House with a pet. For a moment there, he was supposed to get a goldendoodle—a golden retriever and poodle mix—but then the friend who was supposed to give it to the Trumps fell in love with it instead, so the Trumps were dog-less. We should not make too much of this, the fact that Trump is, on top of the many other awful things, not somebody who cares much for dogs. Presidents are all, at worst, rapists, murderers, and war criminals; and at best, complicit capitalists, and hardly deserving of any kind of "humanizing" ever, really. But still, Trump not having a dog is telling of, well, something. Namely, I think, the way he refuses to play the "I am a normal human man" game even a tiny little bit. But dogs don't automatically make you kinder anyway—they're just good PR. They enhance your best or worst qualities, though if you're reflective, you can learn a lot about yourself from your dog. You made this thing what it is, after all.

8. "Commonly in the US, dogs are attributed with the capacity for 'unconditional love.' According to this belief, people, burdened with misrecognition, contradiction, and complexity in their relations with other humans, find solace in unconditional love from their dogs. In turn, people love their dogs as children. In my opinion, both of these beliefs are not only based on mistakes, if not lies, but also they are in themselves abusive—to dogs and to humans. A cursory glance shows that dogs and humans have always had a vast range of ways of relating. But even among the pet-keeping folk of contemporary consumer cultures, or maybe especially among those people, belief in 'unconditional love' is pernicious."-Donna Haraway, "The Companion Species Manifesto: Dogs, People, and Significant Otherness," 2003