Murder Ink 3/1/17: 5 murders this week, 52 murders this year

Another week of comparatively few murders dropped the pace to just .9 homicides per day. This is progress.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

7 p.m. Jackie Burris, a 26-year-old African-American man, was on the 2800 block of Wenburn Street, around the corner from his home on Sidney Avenue, when someone shot him in the back and in the arm. He ran to the 2200 block of Annapolis Road, where he collapsed. Police and medics found him there, and an ambulance took Burris to Shock Trauma. He died soon after that.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

8 p.m. Sherman Smith, a 40-year-old African-American man, was on the 500 block of Brunswick Street, in the Millhill neighborhood, when he was shot in the chest. Police found him in the alley. According to police, they were called to a shooting on the block and found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach during what they think was a landlord-tenant dispute. They found Smith, who lived about a mile north on the 2700 block of Harlem Avenue, and got him to Shock Trauma, where he died. The other man is expected to survive. Police arrested Carlton Beachum, 48, who also lives on the 500 block of Brunswick, and charged him with murder. This is the second time Beachum has been charged with murder. He was acquitted of that charge in a 1998 case.

Thursday, Feb. 23

6:10 p.m. Thomas Lee, Jr., a 38-year-old African-American man, was on the 3700 block of Reisterstown Road in Park Circle, standing on the steps of a vacant house with several other people, when a tan-colored van rolled up and someone inside the van started shooting. Lee and a 34-year-old man were shot. Lee, who resided on the 3900 block of Eldorado Avenue in Howard Park, was hit multiple times in the body. He died soon after at a hospital. The younger victim was shot in the lower extremity, according to police, and is expected to survive.

Sunday, Feb. 26

3 p.m. Derron Strickland, a 35-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block of W. Fairmount Avenue in the Shipley Hill neighborhood when someone shot him more than once in the body. Police and medics responded; Strickland died soon after at Shock Trauma. Strickland had lived on the 2800 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 27

9:40 a.m. A 26-year-old man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 3600 block of Bowers Avenue in Grove Park when someone cut him in the head and neck. He died.