Baltimore City Power Rankings: Protesters, Bake Sale For Buses, Under Armour, and more

↑ Protesters

Baltimore has, like the rest of the country, kept on Donald Trump with sizable protests and City Paper applauds the protesters who—deep breath—gathered at BWI two Sundays ago 2,000 strong in opposition to "the Muslim ban"; stood outside Ben Cardin's office last Tuesday to tell the senator to oppose cabinet nominees Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos; gathered for an LGBTQ rally at the Ynot Lot last Thursday; marched for refugees last Saturday starting at St. Paul's Episcopal Church; and gathered in front of Gov. Larry Hogan's home last Saturday to call attention to his half-stepped comments on the Muslim ban.

↑ Bake Sale For Buses

In response to reduced access to buses for city students, four members of the City Council held a bake sale at Frederick Douglass High School to buy bus passes for kids who participate in after-school activities that go past the new cut-off time of 6 p.m. As of this writing, they're still thousands off their $100,000 goal, but as far as political theater goes, it's hard to top Councilman Ryan Dorsey (District 3) biting into a Rice Krispies Treat and telling The Sun: "Oh, this is great, man. It tastes like freedom and mobility. It tastes like opportunity that really doesn't cost us much proportional to all the other things that the State of Maryland wants to spend money on. It tastes like affording our kids a future. It tastes like a damn-good Rice Krispies Treat that only cost me 50 cents." It's all-quiet from the Hogan administration, according to Councilman Zeke Cohen (District 1) on Twitter. In the meantime, members of the council will keep fighting for the little guy, one bag of cookies at a time. There's also a GoFundMe if you want to kick in.

↓ Boss Hög

Noticing protesters flooding the airports, the governor released a mealy-mouthed statement not condemning President Trump's ban on Muslims entering the country. Calling immigration policy "the sole purview of the federal government," Hogan's spokesperson squeaked that vetting of immigrants "should be done in a defined and concise manner that upholds our American values." Trump and the national political climate were entirely absent from his State of the State Address. Last Saturday, protesters urged him to push back more against Trump, and he absolutely should.

↓ $RB

The Baltimore Brew reported that the bill for former mayor $tephanie Rawlings-Blake's spend-off soiree back in November totaled a whopping $54,437. That's for the DJ, the magician, the party favors, the wood-fired steaks, the free-flowing wine, and the hilarious photographs of $RB livin' large in front of a backdrop emblazoned with her name in looping purple script, among the other lavish features offered at the private party held at Bar Vasquez. Guests included developers, lobbyists, the chief legal counsel for Kevin Plank's Sagamore Development group, and City Council members Leon Pinkett and Brandon Scott. The funds came from the former mayor's political fundraising committee—weird, since this was over a year after she announced she would not lead a campaign for a second term.

↓ Under Armour

The local athletic apparel company and self-appointed white knight of South Baltimore took it on the chin last week when its stock tumbled 25 percent. On Feb. 6, UA shares were trading at about $20 a share, down from a high of $85.97 in April of last year. Compounding the blow, Standard & Poor's lowered Under Armour's credit rating to junk status. To be sure, Under Armour still has growing revenue and remains profitable, but both reported figures fell short of expectations from investors. An article on TheStreet, a site run by hyped-up pundit Jim Cramer, says the best thing for the company might be for founder Kevin Plank to sell to even bigger sharks. Here's where we remind you the city has staked hundreds of millions of dollars of its own money in Under Armour's success, which Councilman Ryan Dorsey rightly labeled as development policy that furthers white supremacy. Another round of Port Covington debate only adds to UA's woes.