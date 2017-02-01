All Day: City Paper's Lisa Snowden-McCray and poet Tariq Touré talk parenting

Parenting is a jumble of love, frustration, pain, beauty, and more. It can be overwhelming. I've been in the game almost nine years now, and talking to other parents about their own takes on raising small humans is one of the things that has always helped me. The stories I get are usually hilarious, helpful, and make me feel less alone and harried. So, I was thrilled when writer and poet Tariq Touré (an occasional City Paper contributor) agreed to talk with me about how he and his wife Imani are raising their two beautiful, vibrant girls—5-month-old Noor and 2-year-old Sanaa.

As I drove over to his house, with my own kids (Cameron, 8, and Grace, 7) in tow, an executive order came down from the Trump administration restricting citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from coming into the United States. Among refugees, the executive order gives "persecuted Christians" first crack at coming into the United States. It's concerning and shows that Trump means to try to make life miserable for anyone in this country who isn't white and male for the foreseeable future. Of course, none of this is new. Parenting while black, and in Touré's case black and Muslim, has always presented a different, more difficult path. Touré and his family seem more than ready to manage it, though. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)

City Paper: So, how are you?

Tariq Touré: I think literally about 10 minutes ago, they signed an executive order or ban for certain immigrants. I forget all of the countries but I know Yemen, Syria, Somalia, I think Iran. I want to say Libya.

CP : Basically places where Muslim people live, but places that are not where Trump's properties are?

TT: Not where his properties are, and everywhere we've bombed—I mean, not even to say we, everywhere America has bombed.

CP: So I think that's actually a good place to start. I know how that makes me feel, but I'm not Muslim. How do you process that kind of stuff?

TT: I think your children have to see you assert your identity. And it'll be very, very important to see that. Of course they're very young, but let's say they were 10, 15 years old, if we started hiding parts of our religion and things of that nature then I think that will have an adverse effect on how they see themselves. So it's just important that when these things happen, you should become more Muslim at these times rather than kind of shrink yourselves because there is a whole lot of pressure.

CP: And with you saying you want to be more Muslim, how does that translate into what you tell your girls or what you will tell them when they are older?

TT: That there's nothing wrong with your religion. And that everybody has certain people from whatever certain groups that are perpetuating things that are wrong. You can't put a blanket across anybody. Any society, any people, and that the only reason that they are doing that is that there is some type of economic interest that's associated with it. So it's not just happening for no reason, nobody is just picking you out of a lineup or saying you can't come into America when you're trying to flee a country that's already crumbling for no reason. They are doing it because they have some serious interest in whatever is there, or they have some serious interests in getting people here to hate you. So hate always has a reason for people in power.

CP: Hate is profitable.

TT: Hate is profitable! It's probably the most profitable thing ever. Just letting them know it's not for any reason. You can get into a situation where you're like 'Why is this happening? Did they just pick me out of thin air?' Hopefully, them knowing that helps ease what they're going through.

CP: So obviously your babies are smaller than my babies. My kids are already in school, and this week Grace got this paper—remember "Weekly Reader?" Did they have that when you were a kid? They had it when I was a kid. So this paper is all about Donald Trump and I was like "Oh, well we're not doing that." I wrote the teacher a note that said "We will not be reading about that, we'll be reading about Rosa Parks and I made up some questions [for Grace to answer]." Are you prepared for that, once your kids are in school? When there's outside influences that aren't just you and your wife anymore?

TT: So I went to a school on North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue that is a completely volunteer-run, very small school, by some Muslim women who knew what public school would entail. And my father helped found it. And they were just like, "Look, we'd rather be working 16-, 18-hour days volunteering, teaching our kids and working, then have our kids go to public school knowing for a fact that a good portion of the information is either going to be incorrect or it's not going to be in a light that represents them well." So I have the same mindset. For me, it's that I think kids—especially black kids—need a very strong program, some parents who can really tell them the difference, and be able to take that "Weekly Reader" and tell them that this is not the wave that we're going to buy into. Or they need some time in an institution like that that's going to represent them.

Heber Brown runs Orita's Cross Freedom School and they made it free for kids in Baltimore City who were out today to come there and I think that was like—that's it. That's what you're supposed to do, you need that balance. So I think for them, to end up in that situation if they have to, I mean, it's going to be like boot camp here [laughs].

CP: I know you speak and do a lot of work specifically about black issues and Muslim issues. As your kids get older, do you plan on having them involved in that? Going out places with you, seeing you in that capacity?

TT: I mean, really they already do. If I do 10 speaking engagements, they're probably at eight of them. It really depends on what they want to do. Sanaa might not want to deal with anything slightly radical, revolutionary, and that's fine. But I think now given the climate, I'm scaling back in just how much people see them. I'm not with them 24-7. I think that those are game time decisions. So I think right now if I got invited down to D.C. to rally in front of the White House, nah. I'm not bringing them. Just because who knows what could happen there. But it really depends on the situation, what are the type of people we're dealing with, who's controlling the event that I'm going to, and all of that.

CP: Let's talk broadly about parenting. You're in the crazy part of it. You're in the part where your life is not your own at all. What is that like, having the little one and a baby?