With The Trump People: Inauguration attendees are feeling celebratory—with a touch of conspiracy and skepticism

Leslie Lester has the bubbly personality of a QVC hostess, and she is plainly delighted to be on the train to D.C. with several hundred political activists of very disparate stripes. "I love it, that's our country," she says of her fellow passengers, almost all of whom are, unlike her, going to the inauguration. "There's protesters back there, Trump people up here," she says, pulling up Facebook on her iPhone. "On this train there are people with so many conflicting ideas, but we can be a peaceful group."

Lester points her camera toward the seat across from her. "You're pro-Trump, go wooo," she commands a father and son. And they do.

They are Charles Edward Scheurman, and his son, Jeremy. Both are headed for their first inauguration ever. Charles has a clear plastic packet with his tickets, affording access to the orange section, pretty close to the stage.

Charles grew up in Hamilton, then moved to Rosedale, and now lives in Catonsville. He owns Fast Eddie's Pit Beef on the 2800 block of Belair Avenue, which he opened 20 years ago as a sort of adjunct to his father and brother's gun shop. "There wasn't much to eat around there," he says, "so I decided to go into the food business."

Northeast Guns used to be about 20 blocks north—the family suffered tragedy there.

On September 11, 1991, Scheurman's father, Charlie "Eddie" Scheurman, was murdered during a daylight robbery of his gun shop by a group of eight or nine men in three cars. They shot Scheurman and a customer who happened to be in the store, then stepped over their bodies, smashed the cases, and stole about 50 handguns, stuffing them into a canvas duffel bag, according to news reports. Scheurman doesn't go into detail.

"Yeah, they caught the guys," he says.

Eddie had three gun shops. His namesake son has two pit beef stands. The third generation finds being a Republican in Baltimore County anything but lonely.

"There's pretty much a decent number of Republicans," says Jeremy. He says a friend's dad is friends with Congressman Andy Harris. "My friend is more of a 'Don't Tread on Me' kind of person."

Jeremy Scheurman says he's a Trump man, in part, because "Clinton represents everything wrong with the government." He says it has nothing to do with her gender.

"I would vote for Ivanka," he says. "She's really smart."

He thinks Trump hasn't gotten a fair shake. "I hate people who say just because he's rich he didn't work hard," Jeremy says of President Trump, who was chauffeured in a limousine to grade school. "Like, he got a small loan of a million dollars. But it's also like, if I loaned you $50 and you turned it into $5,000. I feel that a lot of people aren't really giving him a chance. I feel like, as president, he's going to win over a lot of fence-sitters. Maybe some moderate liberals. But a lot of people are just set in their ways."

Jeremy is skeptical about all the scandals that came out about Trump. The tape of him saying "grab them by the pussy" was followed immediately by all these women saying he actually did that—it seems much too pat and scripted to Jeremy Scheurman: "CNN, it's so biased, it's not even news. It's just opinion. Rachel Maddow flipped-out on air that he won. You can't do that!"

He says it's important as well to remember the deaths. "Some of them are pretty suspicious," he says, citing the case of Suzanne Coleman who, he says "died after an affair with [Bill] Clinton." He says it was supposedly a robbery, but nothing was taken, and "she was rumored to be pregnant."

Googling Suzanne Coleman's name today brings up a raft of conspiracy websites with names like "Clinton Body Bags," which purport to uncover the Clinton family's secret gangster history. In this (entirely fictional) world, the Clintons are not insufferable "front row" kids animated by nerdy, policy-wonk concerns and a sense of entitlement derived from decades of "smartest people in the room" fawning. No no: they are evil masterminds with island hideouts, who lead satanic pederasty masses in the basements of random pizza restaurants.

Trump supporters arrive at the inauguration

Coleman, a law student of Clinton's in the 1970s, was found dead of a gunshot wound in 1977, which was ruled a suicide. Later investigations failed to substantiate rumors of an affair with Clinton.

The person Jeremy says was gunned down in a coffee shop robbery was not Coleman, but a former intern named Mary Mohane.

Both women appear on various "Clinton Body Count" lists. All of the conspiracy claims surrounding all of these deaths have been repeatedly debunked over the past 25 years or more.

Yet they are repeated endlessly by anti-Clinton partisans, and the fact that actual reporting has found them baseless is cited as evidence that the mainstream media is, as Trump so often says, "dishonest."

Just outside of Union Station, Nick Phillips, a very large, very loud, bearded white guy who came down from Providence with 20 other guys on two buses, flies an enormous flag bearing President Trump's visage under the big Metro sign on the plaza.

"Scarves are twenty-five," he tells a prospective customer. "Thirty dollars for the big flag."

He says he could get a guy out here with a credit card machine in "two minutes." He is asked if the blue scarves with "TRUMP" knitted into them are wool. He pauses for a moment to think. "Yeah, I'll go with wool," he says.

Across Massachusetts Avenue, a thin young African-American man with a gold front is hawking red Trump T-shirts for $20 each, $15 for the ubiquitous red "Make America Great Again" ball caps, from a suitcase on the sidewalk. Cahlil Shelly says he voted for Trump and has followed him "everywhere" for the past several months. "I usually have a table," he says.

He got his stuff from a T-shirt shop in Manhattan, where he lives.

There is a definite divide among merch sellers. Most are tasteful, with Trump's name and visage, MAGA pins, the number 45 (he's the 45th president of the U.S.A.), the date. But some, maybe an eighth, are selling "Trump That Bitch" and "Hillary for Prison" stuff. A guy from Ohio says he's been here for two weeks. He's got a shirt that says "Hillary Sucks but Not Like Monica" with cartoons of both women on the front. They don't seem to be moving, even among the folks who are clearly big Trump fans. In fact, not much of anything is selling.