We Ready: Baltimore Bloc, black bloc, and others protest Donald Trump

What looked like an Inauguration Day march against police brutality and the Fraternal Order of Police-supported Donald Trump ended as something quite different; it was but one moving part of a swift and effective, multi-location shut down of six inauguration checkpoints across Washington, D.C. All of the actions were connected to the larger "call for a bold mobilization" by DisruptJ20, a loosely knit band of activists from around the country who committed to publicly challenging Trump and upsetting the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Around 7 a.m., in an event organized by D.C. Black Lives Matter and Baltimore Bloc, both part of the national Movement For Black Lives, key organizers paced in front of the Metropolitan Police Department, waiting for fellow activists to arrive.

Just a few feet away, a slick-looking frat boy scalped tickets to the inauguration, selling them for way too much to an old white dude in a red "Make America Great Again" hat and a classy trench coat who just didn't know any better.

"The fact that you woke up and decided to come here? That's resistance," April Goggans of Black Lives Matter D.C. said to a crowd that had grown to about 50 or so by 7:15.

Then she asked the group a series of questions: "Are we gonna be paralyzed by fear?"

"No!" the group called back.

"Are we gonna be paralyzed by racist rhetoric?"

"No!"

"You gonna be scared by a president who—can't spell president?"

"No," everybody yelled between heartening chuckles.

"You gonna be scared by his supporters?"

"No!"

Goggans mentioned D.C.'s Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham and told the group, "Never Newsham" as the next chief of police. She referenced Terrence Sterling, a 31-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in D.C. in September under Newsham's leadership. She also described D.C. as a city "ravaged by gentrification," and reminded the crowd that the police prefer to protect property over people.

Then Ralikh Hayes of Baltimore Bloc brought up Keith Davis, a black man shot by Baltimore police back in June 2015 who still waits in jail, still with a bullet lodged in his neck. After some other speakers and calls for intersectionality and shout-outs to "queer lives" and "cash-poor people" among others, the group marched. It didn't go far. Instead the line of activists twisted down a tall set of concrete steps toward one of the inauguration security checkpoints, spreading out as some pulled out chains and began to chain themselves to fences in front of security tents and to one another, singing, "Chant down Babylon, black people are the bomb! We ready, we ready!"

Throughout the morning, more groups arrived, pouring triumphantly down the same steps adding to the human blockade. The morning bounced between serious, strident resistance, complete with savvy use of "de-escalators"—people specifically chosen to get between protesters and Trump supporters and maintain protesters' focus on the action—and eruptions of dancing and singing, including a moment where Hayes, fellow Baltimore Bloc member John Gillespie and others shouted, "I love being black," and jumped up and down and sprinted around the checkpoint—a woke, joyous mosh pit.

The checkpoint on the 400 block of Indiana Avenue was eventually closed, to the frustration and occasionally the anger of those trying to get into the inauguration, some of whom pushed and shoved through the group. This was an ongoing pattern of the day: activists puckishly setting up blockades in protest and Trump supporters moving in on them or pushing through—with activists shoving back.

A "U-S-A" chant sparked up among the Trump supporters who were inside the checkpoint—supposedly a rejoinder to "Black Lives Matter." One Trump supporter from Ohio, who did not give his name, responded to the "Black Lives Matter" chants with "Clean pussy matters" and kept calling the group "the Klan with a tan."

"Most of them don't even have parents or jobs," said Wayne, friend of the "clean pussy matters" guy. Wayne, middle-aged and also from Ohio, had a grandmother who was a "diehard Democrat" who "worked election boards her whole life," he said. "My grandmother begged me every year [to vote] and I'd say, 'It don't matter, it don't matter.' I signed up this year."

He voted for Trump, yeah—"who do you think?"

But back to his grandmother: "She was old school Democrat though, I guarantee [the Black Lives Matter activists] weren't the kind of diehard Democrat she believed in though, this is unbelievable...If they want to protest, let's start putting time limits on it because this is ridiculous. Say you got a three-hour event, you get an hour of protest. People need to be professional and common sense. These people want it their way or no way. I don't even think they know what reality is—half of them ain't even got a job. If they're out protesting ain't no employer whose gonna have them."

Wayne pointed out that his 19-year-old son wasn't here today like all these protesters. He was at college, studying and that's how it should be.

And then there was David, who didn't want to give his last name either, from Indianapolis. He tried to rush past the chain of protesters while it was still forming. "I got to the very end right before they formed the chain and I got through, but my wife didn't," he said. So he pushed back: "They don't have the right to tell us to go back." His wife was on the other side of the blockade and she received some gnarly scratches on her arm in the chaos. David returned later on with his wife and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, holding up the two as victims of BLM violence as his aggro-security guards shoved media and anybody else out of the way of Jones' well-rehearsed, swaggering stride.

"You just trying to start some shit, aren't you?" one protester jeered at Jones. One of the de-escalators tugged the protester away.

The police, for the most part, hung back and just stared, even when small scuffles broke out between Trump supporters and protesters. When MPD Commander Regis Bryant surveyed the scene, he said the police were "not gonna take any action" to stop the protest. He matter-of-factly told officers on the scene, "they're peaceful so what else can we do?"