Wickerham & Lomax remix and reimagine stories and styles from Odell's nightclub

Artist duo Daniel Wickerham and Malcolm Lomax were all of six years old when Odell's closed in 1992. The North Avenue dance club, opened in 1976 by Odell Brock, became Baltimore's legendary hot spot of the disco and house music eras. Brock hired DJ Wayne Davis to keep the dance floor moving, and Odell's parties defined what nightlife could be for a generation of local clubgoers. And yet with "DUOX4Odell's You'll Know If You Belong," a Neighborhood Lights installation that opens March 31 as part of Light City Baltimore, the 30-year-old artists Wickerham and Lomax are revisiting Odell's. They researched the history of the space. They interviewed Davis and former patrons for a series of movies that are part of the installation. They're taking fashion inspiration from some of the parties people told them about. And they had music created specifically for the project.

Just don't expect "DUOX4Odell's" to be a time capsule transporting you back in time. Wickerham and Lomax are not interested in nostalgia. They're interested in creating a bridge between club culture then with club culture now, a way to peer into the future by looking at the past.

"The show is not a documentary," Wickerham says over lunch at a Station North noshery. He's joined by Lomax and Amelia Rambissoon, the Director of Development and Operations for Station North Arts & Entertainment, Inc., the project's sponsor. She first informed the pair about Odell's and its history, shortly after its building at 19-21 E. North Ave. was bought by developer Samuel Polakoff's Property Consulting Inc. and the nonprofit organization Jubilee Baltimore. She's been helping out the duo as a de facto communications manager on this installation. Wickerham adds that "DUOX4Odell's" is "probably going to be disappointing to certain people who expect it to be a reunion with footage," he says. "It's none of those things. It's very much about a continuation of our practice, stuck right into the real roots that people have connected to the city. That was just something that we hadn't done yet and I think that was important."

Wickerham and Lomax have been anthropologists of the imagination ever since they debuted locally in 2009 and 2010 with "King Me" at Open Space and the "Museum of Modern Twink" at GLCCB. Their artistic enterprise is one of world building, reinterpreting, repopulating, and rebuilding a reality that looks and feels a bit like the one we currently share but tweaked enough that it's foreign, a little bit sci-fi. Whether it's their ongoing virtual-reality narrative project "BOY'Dega" or last spring's "Uncool" exhibition at Terrault Contemporary, the duo makes realities and artifacts that are as highly polished and culturally messy as the showroom of a luxury-brand store or a basement club—both spaces with highly coded cultures and identities. Their work is an ongoing remix of the spaces we inhabit—be that a city, a room, or a flesh-and-blood body.

With "DUOX4Odell's," the pair adds virtual ethnography to their practice. The installation is the first time they're allowing real people's stories, memories, and ideas to inform and shape their work, and they recognize the responsibility that carries. "One of the things we realized when we started poking around was how connected people still were to the memory and the reputation of the space," Wickerham says. "People loved going to Odell's and there wasn't a day that went by where we didn't run into someone who says, yes I went there, or my grandma, my mom went there. Part of the project was taking people's stories and mixing them with some fictions from our practice. We thought if we could put those two together, we could have some idea about how to think about if things are still the same, if things are different, how to think about the future of people hanging out."

"DUOX4Odell's" will be housed in the black-box space of the former Everyman Theater at 1727 N. Charles St., and will include a number of different components. Wickerham and Lomax have made six welded aluminum sculptures that suspend nine double-sided images on Plexiglass, one of which includes a disco ball. They've made three videos for the project, which includes one devoted to oral histories and their responses to those memories and two written by Lomax. And they've made a series of publications printed on bar coasters to accompany the project. And for all of these projects, they've collaborated with Elon Battle, Nate Bell, Keenon Brice, Chanel Cruz, Janea Kelly, Blairè Leòn, Kentrell Searles, Chris Reeve, and Stephen Zerance.

They've also made four freestanding, double-sided images featuring Battle, who is styled and wearing fashions inspired by some of the imaginative Odell's parties in the 1970s they heard about in interviews—such as a large peacock wicker chair, which is present in many old photos of clubgoers at Odell's. "We're riffing off what they said about a Monday night party at Odell's, which had a lot to do with a certain type of fashion," Wickerham says. "The era had to do with expressing yourself in a particular way that also had a communal element to it. That is one of the things that you'll see in physical sculptures in the show and that you'll hear in the interviews, people talking about the importance of dressing, the individual sense of self and the kind of pride and image that Odell's demanded you have—because Jackie Brock would be at the front door and she didn't let you in if you didn't look a certain way."

Odell's in the '70s Archives/City Paper Odell's in the '70s Odell's in the '70s (Archives/City Paper) (Archives/City Paper)

He's talking about the wife of the club's namesake owner Odell Brock, who passed away in 1984 from cancer at the young age of 39. Though Odell's continued until 1992 under new management—it was first bought by Philip A. Murray, who was convicted in federal court in 1987 for laundering money as part of a West Baltimore heroin business; bail bondsman Milton Tillman, Jr., reopened the club from 1990-'92—its life under Brock with DJ Wayne Davis remains its celebrated heyday. Its slogan, "You'll Know If You Belong," was both an invitation to people looking for something ordinary life couldn't offer and different enough to keep the unimaginative and uptight at bay.