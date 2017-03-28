Forking paths in Submersive Productions' "Incredible Musaeum"

On a July evening in 1822, more than a thousand people gathered in Baltimore's Peale Museum to see a rare cactus bloom. They crowded around the foot-long bud as it opened, straining to glimpse its "many yellow filaments, forming a deep funnel-shaped cavity." Those who couldn't get close enough complained, leading the museum to promise "better arrangements for viewing the internal part" the next night. Examining the secret, fleshy interior of an exotic plant was among many "rational amusements" that the Peale Museum offered to a curious 19th-century public. By the light of newly-invented gas lamps, you could see prodigious animals, freakish humans, or creatures that blurred the line between the two.

The Peale, America's first purpose-built museum, was a fashionable destination that set out to shape the young republic's civic culture, instilling citizens with a love of science, exploration, and discovery. But whenever I set foot in the now-dilapidated building, I wonder about that cactus, a tropical life form dislocated in time and space, forced to blossom in a hothouse on an alien shore.

On the third floor of the Peale on a recent Wednesday night, a swirling cosmic vortex looms overhead as Francisco Benavides pivots and jerks his body in unearthly motions. He's alternately drawn in and repelled. The vortex is just a digital projection, so it's up to Benavides to decide how he feels about it. Susan Stroupe, part of the Submersive Productions directorial team, consults from the sidelines, surrounded by puppets and power tools. "Maybe it's more like a magnetic pull, and you're not resisting," she suggests.

Baltimore's Submersive Productions creates experimental, site-specific theater driven by audience participation. Their 2015 show, "The Mesmeric Revelations of Edgar Allan Poe!," used the historic Enoch Pratt House to explore the lives of the women connected to the cryptic writer, and they've gained a following with subsequent projects, but none of them compare with the scale of their current undertaking. Submersive picked up the keys to the 10,000 square foot Peale Museum in December; the team of directors, actors, and artists have spent the months since transforming the space and devising interwoven storylines for a sprawling play with a name to match: "H.T. Darling's Incredible Musaeum presents: The Treasures of New Galapagos, Astonishing Acquisitions from the Perisphere."

Today, Benavides, Stroupe, and puppeteer Jessica Rassp are sketching out choreography for one strand of the tale. Benavides plays the groundskeeper of the "Incredible Musaeum," an imaginary institution overlaid on the site of the historic Peale. Like actual museum proprietor Rembrandt Peale, the fictional H.T. Darling has assembled a collection of curiosities that he will unveil to the public during the play's run. However, Darling's specimens come from an alien planet that no one else has seen, and not all of them are safely contained in formaldehyde.

While museum-goers have long been trained to stare at objects behind glass, Submersive co-director Glenn Ricci says that "objects in [Darling's] collection will be literally pushing back." We squeeze behind a row of cabinets into a crawl space where hidden puppeteers can activate the displays. Other entities portrayed by actors, like a "humanoid specimen," raise historically-loaded questions about what gives an audience the right to gaze at something alien.

Sarah Olmsted Thomas steps into Theodore Roosevelt drag to play H.T. Darling, a grandiose, pith-helmeted paragon of the "teddy-bear patriarchy." Ricci explains that casting a woman in the role of "intrepid and ruthless explorer" was intended to complicate that trope, but gender play is only the beginning of the gap between appearance and reality as the character's claims become ever-more suspect.

Darling's expedition to the planet of New Galapagos evokes Charles Darwin's revelatory voyage to the Galapagos Islands, where he began to sketch the theory of evolution that shattered the religious and scientific orthodoxy of his era. But Darwin's chronological theory might not apply on a planet where time jumps, reverses, and loops back unpredictably.

Not surprisingly, Benavides' character is chronically "confused about his position in time and space." If the groundskeeper feels dislocated, he serves as a proxy for the audience as they range through the museum's cluttered galleries. The challenge for Submersive's directors is to convey essential elements of the story as visitors pursue their own lines of inquiry. Ricci acknowledges that "there's a lot of consumer anxiety with immersive theater. People are trying to figure out the rules, they want to do it right . . . but also there's the fear of missing out" if they don't explore every dark corner.

"Everyone's experience is correct," Ricci assures. But it's clear that the team puts obsessive work into planting clues and sequencing events so that visitors have some hope of picking up the plot threads. Ricci says they're developing "common language, gestures, sounds…in case someone misses a big scene, we need another way to communicate what's happening."

A scene from H.T. Darling’s Incredible Musaeum Presents J.M. Giordano/City Paper A scene from H.T. Darling’s Incredible Musaeum Presents: The Treasures of New Galapagos, Astonishing Acquisitions from the Perisphere at the Peale Museum. A scene from H.T. Darling’s Incredible Musaeum Presents: The Treasures of New Galapagos, Astonishing Acquisitions from the Perisphere at the Peale Museum. (J.M. Giordano/City Paper)

The process of devising involves many sticky notes assembled and rearranged over many months, with the entire cast contributing. The sticky notes take on a familiar bushy form: "We were inspired by Ernst Haeckel's tree of the organization of nature," says artistic director Ursula Marcum. While working on a museum studies degree, Marcum absorbed the scholarly case for how 19th-century natural history museums ordered the world and disciplined their audiences. Marcum found that "corralling all this information as you're devising has an interesting resemblance to the problems of museums. That idea of placing order on a disorderly world . . . gets subverted."

Actor Trustina Sabah works on another step of the devising process in a brightly-lit side gallery where a huge cone of layered tulle hangs from the ceiling. Screened by the tulle, she sits in one of the Peale Museum's 1930s office chairs and writes in a composition book. In addition to weaving together their respective plot strands, each actor drafts stories and dialog to use in spontaneous interactions. Sabah relishes the uncertainty. Though she's performed in many scripted plays since finishing an MFA in experimental theater at Towson, this is her "first full devised show" that returns to the methods she studied in school, a sort of fold in her artistic timeline.