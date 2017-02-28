In Until the Cows Come Home," Alain Ginsberg's poems navigate youth, trauma, and being trans

Let's just get this out of the way from the start: Alain Ginsberg, author of "Until the Cows Come Home," is not the now 20-year-deceased poet of the Beat Generation who gave us the mid-century psalms "America" and "Howl." The last time I spoke with Alain about this connection to the Beat Generation poet, Alain seemed both exhausted by the connection and troubled by the late poet's legacy.
The young Ginsberg is an agender writer and performer from Baltimore who shares their work in page-and-stage-poetry circles, both here in the city and on tour. Ginsberg's new short collection of poems, "Until the Cows Come Home," is an autobiographical portrait of a young person navigating trauma, the body, and the world around them. The poems in the collection are robust in concept and affect, and although they are sometimes a bit light on image and rhythm, Ginsberg operates in this sweet spot artfully.
These poems are at their best when the language is meditative rather than instructive. In 'I Pass By the Chapel,' readers find themselves beginning in a place of anxiety, perceiving that some terrible thing has happened, but not yet knowing exactly what has taken place. To get there, readers must move through the languages of faith and trauma as they travel through the halls of a hospital:
you pass by the chapel a small room tucked into the wall
almost a secret, a note of bathroom graffiti,
a building built by those who need a god
in place of full reasons to pray
The book is branded as personal reflection on trauma and transformation, on being trans and surviving, and the poems seem to fall all along that spectrum. The lines that become standout moments representative of these themes are those that either resist the stock motifs of trans poetry, or bend them in new ways, such as these lines in 'A Poisonous Thing,' the final poem in the collection:
I wonder if in myth monsters
are always monsters, was the nest
of hair on Medusa's head always venomous,
or did the thick bulb of it fall out
when the snakes came to live there.
"Until the Cows Come Home" dives headfirst into passion and sincerity, connecting Ginsberg's personal trauma to recent history, such as HB2 or the Pulse nightclub shooting. Cisgender readers would be wise to find a window into these experiences, especially by way of work which challenges the opinions of those likely to see themselves in some of the ultimately misguided characters in the poems. It seems inevitable that trans and queer work written in 2016 would intersect with these events, though they are occasions at which the book's magic is perhaps too transparent to the reader. But many are likely to find a mirror in this book: reflections on what it means to be young, trans, and anxious.
"A Barbed Hook" by Alain Ginsberg
the sun is already out we go
onto the creek, the three of us,
and there is never blood at first,
just this slow rot, these worms
in the stomach and we take them,
hooked against the metal and cast off
into the water,
silent and hoping
for a bite, all of us,
but the timing is never right,
the worms swim off
and the sun starts to yell
louder than the lie of us living in this boat
like we care, and you sit there so silent,
like a barbed hook waiting to release
another dead thing back to the water,
and push us in, aching, and there still isn't blood
but this is catch and release
and we were gutted anyways,
another attempt to cull
the memories of we from you,
a choir of crickets at sundown
on the creek, a drowning
of this big lie of us alive
on this boat a family without the rot,
no worms,
just a stomach of barbed hooks,
holding on to an idea,
or a prayer.
it is bright and loud and my father takes me
and my brother onto the creek
and I realize this was never about fishing
and there's all this metal in my gut
and there's still no blood,
just these worms with no mouths
they are the loudest things here,
skewered onto the hook,
without saying anything the barbs
in my gut quiver,
none of us reel in a fish
but my father, who has two on board
that he loves to watch squirm
until they stop entirely, and we
learn the meaning of catch
and release fishing, shoved into the water,
discarded for no reason but the sport,
so I swallow all of it that I can, and there's finally blood,
or just the screaming of crickets, and nothing
can stop me from swimming away
but I don't,
just get back on board
like a bad dream,
breaking and released, realized, scary
because a damaged thing can only get number,
and you cannot cull the population of that
which does not die.
I am fourteen and alive and my grandma
is taking me to school and she tells me
how to fish, and how much my father
loved the sport of it all, how my brother
was mounted on the wall a trophy,
how he reacted to me, his progeny
by hanging up the idea on a wire hanger,
tried to cull me before I learned to swim,
how the coat hanger, the barbed hook
is still in my stomach,
throbbing a cricket wing chorus,
all of the worms coming
out of my mouth after the rain,
their voices so loud.