Baltimore City Paper

    Mobtown Beat

    I am inclined to thoughts of perdition. As a student of history, I know that destruction is the only constant. I have never believed that the arc of history really moves toward justice. The norm is slaughter. Peace and decency are fragile and hard won. These feelings have accelerated to a debilitating...

    Mobtown Beat

    It's a new day in Baltimore. Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is out and Catherine Pugh is in. It's a welcome change for many in Baltimore who had become disillusioned with Rawlings-Blake and her inability to connect with the city in a meaningful way. Leading a city isn't easy—and leading a city like Baltimore,...

    Music Features

    Bond St. District's new album, "A Church on Vulcan" ends at the beginning, telling the story of how rapper DDm and producer Paul Hutson met—what's referred to here as 'A Happy Accident': "So what's up with them beats?/ I heard you got that fire/ Put your number in my phone and I'mma hit you up...

    We're not gonna lie, we're happy to see the tail end of 2016. This particularly tumultuous year began with a massive snow dump in the city that stranded residents and threatened the city's homeless with frigid temperatures. It ended on a similarly bleak note, with Donald Trump preparing to move...

    Escape to Miami Baltimore goes to Art Basel by Maura Callahan and Rebekah Kirkman A pleasantly goofy, neon Keith Sonnier installation greets us at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In this piece, which was installed here in 2001, colorful straight lines and arcs morph into innocuous,...

    Senior forward De'Vondre Perry, who recently committed to temple university, finishes an ab circuit. Theory & Practice Poly's Preseason in Photos Photos and Text By Reginald Thomas II Last season the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Poly) men's varsity basketball team went 20-4—undefeated in the...

    Mobtown Beat

    1. Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leana Wen We at City Paper knew we wanted—no, needed—to cover Dr. Wen this year because she is so forward-thinking, tireless, and committed to the city. She packs her schedule from sunrise to sunset, because her ability to do the job well is related to her...

    Baltimore City Power Rankings

    ↑ New City Council In an act of purely symbolic political theater, the newly sworn in City Council made its first official act to unanimously pass a resolution condemning the hateful rhetoric of Donald Trump, days before the president-elect was to appear in town for the Army-Navy game. San Francisco...

    Murder Ink

    Police captured the man they say killed a 73-year-old Hungarian immigrant on Pulaski Highway on December 2. Three more homicides bring Baltimore to the brink of its second year of at least 300. Friday, December 9 9:45 p.m. Keith Ramsey, a 32-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block...

Gallery owner, artist, once an insider, now a step away from being out

Dwight Whitley is better than this. His connections used to mean something. Back when George Winfield ran public works, Whitley would meet him at home after work and hang out. "His wife was a sweetheart," Whitley says. "He'd come in and say 'why'd you let this nigger in here?'" He laughs, remembering...

Why Roy Rogers needs to bring its 'holy trio' to Baltimore

Greetings, Fast Foodie readers. Welcome back after a bit of a long (and unintentional) hiatus. In the time since my last column, KFC brought back its Nashville Hot Chicken, Taco Bell gave away Doritos Locos Tacos because Francisco Lindor stole a base in the World Series, president-elect Donald...More

    Home

    I'm not really a beer drinker, says one of my dining companions. Let me see if I can change your mind, replies Dion, our charming server at Wet City (223 W. Chase St, [443] 873-6699, wetcitybrewing.com). Which he did, after quizzing my friend briefly on what flavors she found appealing (she affirmed...

    Home

    We cracked the Peppadew code. Come at us, coppers. Back in March we went on a quest to discover what makes the Peppadew tick, where it comes from, why it's patented, and how we could bootleg them ("Thugs," Armed Guards and the Black Market for Delicious Patented Pickled Peppers). We had to do it...

Music Features  

Top Ten Baltimore Singles of 2016

1. Dooley, Tlow, and Lor Roger, ‘CIT4DT’ (self-released) The day after the election, when everyone was trying however they could to grapple with the reality that Donald Trump is evidently going to be our next President, it was important to remember that while some people were presented with the...

    Music Features

    Mild-mannered, soft-spoken, and conservatively dressed in a plaid button-down shirt and cardigan, Jumbled doesn't quite fit Baltimore's classic archetype of a DIY hip-hop producer. By day he's known as John Bachman, a high school teacher; but by night he transforms into Jumbled, one of Baltimore's...

    Music Features

    This year marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, who was shot on Sept. 7, 1996 and died on Sept. 13, 1996. It also marks the anniversary of his album, "All Eyez On Me," released on Feb. 13, 1996. Shakur, who lived for a time in Baltimore at 3955 Greenmount Ave., is forever associated...

    Music Features

    Like all good country music, Kacey Musgraves' "A Very Kacey Christmas" splits the difference between searing sincerity and craven pandering, and understands that you can't have one without the other. Go ahead and start with 'Christmas Makes Me Cry,' one of four originals here, and the best and...

    No Trivia

    A big chunk of Neil Young's discography showed up on Apple Music and Spotify just a few days before Donald Trump's victory and I've been revisiting his noisy, rickety records of rage, rancor, and resignation ever since. There's maybe no musician who better articulates the long game of dissappointment,...

Film  

Why Opera? Short answer: We're all fucked

It was hard to figure out how to write about "Adam's Run," a climate change media criticism tragicomic opera. I'm editor at large at the paper and was the arts editor for a few years and I wrote the libretto for the opera, which Ruby Fulton composed for Rhymes With Opera. It's an inherent conflict...More

Visual Art

More
    Visual Art

    One of the most appealing aspects of the American Visionary Art Museum has been the way it has democratized art. Here was a museum saying you didn't need art-school credentials to make legitimate art—you could be a prisoner, a mental patient, a homeless person, a retired manual laborer and if your...

    Visual Art

    I never liked my name: Zane Ronda Campbell. Ronda was a girl’s name. When I was in elementary school the Beach Boys had a hit called, ‘Help Me, Rhonda’. I lived in fear that the other students would find out my middle name and tease me endlessly. Elementary school was stressful enough without that....

    Home

    This year's State of the Arts issue focuses on artists who are inclusive, daring, and ahead-of-the-curve—not comfortable sitting on the curve, or even man spreading on the curve, as so much oft-praised art in this city tends to be. In our cover story, “Balti Gurls on the Guerrilla Girls,” Balti...

    Visual Art

    How do you sum up the pervasive, seemingly inescapable system of gentrification by means of abstract visualization? Can any work elicit the violence of gentrification—the lasting impact that loss of community has on already marginalized communities? With her solo show "Occupational Hazards" at...

    Visual Art

    I met with artist Malcolm Peacock at Druid Hill Park—the site of his piece "Let the Sun Set on You," happening this Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. sharp—to discuss his work, and we could not stop talking about death. Earlier this year, in his final undergrad semester at VCU, Malcolm sent a brief, cryptic...

    Visual Art

    You are a square if you're in Baltimore and don't know Larry Luv.Thanks to his addictive Sunny Day parties and the whirlwind of high-energy designs flying out of his Huey Brand flagship store, the Douglass Housing Projects native has crafted a simple yet complex cocktail of innovative fashion and...

Stage  

Center Stage's 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' is a disappointing choice

The commanding Marquise de Merteuil and her ex-lover, the womanizing Vicomte de Valmont, aren't just thinkers—even though they're both highly intelligent, successful people. They're doers. And over the course of Center Stage's two-hour, 40-minute performance of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," they,...

