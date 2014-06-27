Baltimore City Paper

Top Stories

Blog Roll More
  • Democracy In Crisis: Beachheads and the War on Facts
    Mobtown Beat

    Democracy In Crisis: Beachheads and the War on Facts

    The teams of President Trump's temporary appointees laying the groundwork for taking over and remaking federal agencies refer to themselves as "beachheads" or "beachhead teams," a military term for the point of invasion. Politico reports there were approximately 520 members of such teams when Trump...

  • Kahlon's Cut Up Series returns with audio-visual exhibition
    Visual Art

    Kahlon's Cut Up Series returns with audio-visual exhibition

    When Kahlon ceased to exist in its capacity as a bimonthly party at The Crown, it felt like a blow to the city's music scene, which was finally starting to feel a bit less siloed. That was due to the series' eclectic lineups, bringing artists of disparate sounds and scenes together under the umbrella...

  • All Day: City Paper's Lisa Snowden-McCray and poet Tariq Touré talk parenting
    Home

    All Day: City Paper's Lisa Snowden-McCray and poet Tariq Touré talk parenting

    Parenting is a jumble of love, frustration, pain, beauty, and more. It can be overwhelming. I've been in the game almost nine years now, and talking to other parents about their own takes on raising small humans is one of the things that has always helped me. The stories I get are usually hilarious,...

Recent Features

More
  • City Paper's Inauguration Day Issue

    City Paper's Inauguration Day Issue

    This week, I stood shoulder to shoulder for two-and-a-half hours with Trump supporters waiting to get through a security check point that would give them access to the sidewalks along the inaugural parade route. I could have used my press pass to circumvent the thing but I figured as a fly on the...

  • The Booze Issue

    The Booze Issue

    There are always reasons to drink, but the start of this year, with lots of worry about our incoming president and the creeping cold of winter (which sometimes concedes and suddenly it’s nearly 70 degrees outside—also troubling!), boozing is particularly appealing this month. So we've got a Booze...

  • Odyssey Works engineers transformative experiences

    Odyssey Works engineers transformative experiences

    Ayden LeRoux awoke on the morning of Nov. 12 to find her mother and a stranger in her Brooklyn bedroom. The stranger introduced herself as Kristen Racaniello, a sculptor. She'd be making casts of Ayden's breasts that morning. Ayden began to weep. Her mother comforted her as Kristen poured the...

Mobtown Beat

More

City Folk

More
 

Gallery owner, artist, once an insider, now a step away from being out

Dwight Whitley is better than this. His connections used to mean something. Back when George Winfield ran public works, Whitley would meet him at home after work and hang out. "His wife was a sweetheart," Whitley says. "He'd come in and say 'why'd you let this nigger in here?'" He laughs, remembering...

Eats & Drinks

More

Music

More
Music Features  

Top Ten Non-Local Albums of 2016

1. Beyoncé, “Lemonade” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment) Beyoncé did a lot this year. Most recently, she took the stage at the Country Music Awards, flanked by the Dixie Chicks, and dared anyone in the audience and at home not to enjoy themselves. The song she performed, ‘Daddy Lessons,’...

  • Top Ten Baltimore Singles of 2016
    Music Features

    Top Ten Baltimore Singles of 2016

    1. Dooley, Tlow, and Lor Roger, ‘CIT4DT’ (self-released) The day after the election, when everyone was trying however they could to grapple with the reality that Donald Trump is evidently going to be our next President, it was important to remember that while some people were presented with the...

  • Top Ten Baltimore Albums of 2016
    Music Features

    Top Ten Baltimore Albums of 2016

    1. JPEGMAFIA, “Black Ben Carson” (Memorials Of Distinction) Every song on “Black Ben Carson” wields the kind of weaponized vitriol usually reserved for socialist meme pages on Facebook. The title is reason enough to draft legislation to make license plates wider in the new year, but it isn’t just...

  • A Place Away From the Bullshit: The end of DIY arts space the Bell Foundry
    Visual Art

    A Place Away From the Bullshit: The end of DIY arts space the Bell Foundry

    Musician, DJ, videographer, and writer Qué Pequeño first came to the Bell Foundry back in 2011. "I know the exact date—it was April 30, 2011," he said, a few days after he and a dozen or so other artists were evicted from the Station North arts studio and performance space. "My friend Tariq—who...

  • Bond St. District look back to look forward on new album 'A Church On Vulcan'
    Music Features

    Bond St. District look back to look forward on new album 'A Church On Vulcan'

    Bond St. District's new album, "A Church on Vulcan" ends at the beginning, telling the story of how rapper DDm and producer Paul Hutson met—what's referred to here as 'A Happy Accident': "So what's up with them beats?/ I heard you got that fire/ Put your number in my phone and I'mma hit you up...

Screens

More

Visual Art

More

Books

More
Books  

Booze, pathos, and passivity in 'Suite For Barbara Loden'

Toward the end of Nathalie Léger's discursive, frequently fictional essay-novel, "Suite For Barbara Loden" (first published in 2012 but translated into English for the first time late last year), the author meets famous baseball player and infamous boozer Mickey Mantle, who possibly dated or slept...

Stage

More
36°