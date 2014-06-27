Baltimore City Paper

The teams of President Trump's temporary appointees laying the groundwork for taking over and remaking federal agencies refer to themselves as "beachheads" or "beachhead teams," a military term for the point of invasion. Politico reports there were approximately 520 members of such teams when Trump...
When Kahlon ceased to exist in its capacity as a bimonthly party at The Crown, it felt like a blow to the city's music scene, which was finally starting to feel a bit less siloed. That was due to the series' eclectic lineups, bringing artists of disparate sounds and scenes together under the umbrella...
Parenting is a jumble of love, frustration, pain, beauty, and more. It can be overwhelming. I've been in the game almost nine years now, and talking to other parents about their own takes on raising small humans is one of the things that has always helped me. The stories I get are usually hilarious,...
This week, I stood shoulder to shoulder for two-and-a-half hours with Trump supporters waiting to get through a security check point that would give them access to the sidewalks along the inaugural parade route. I could have used my press pass to circumvent the thing but I figured as a fly on the...
There are always reasons to drink, but the start of this year, with lots of worry about our incoming president and the creeping cold of winter (which sometimes concedes and suddenly it’s nearly 70 degrees outside—also troubling!), boozing is particularly appealing this month. So we've got a Booze...
Ayden LeRoux awoke on the morning of Nov. 12 to find her mother and a stranger in her Brooklyn bedroom. The stranger introduced herself as Kristen Racaniello, a sculptor. She'd be making casts of Ayden's breasts that morning. Ayden began to weep. Her mother comforted her as Kristen poured the...
Heads turn when a former cop of nearly 35 years suggests that the government should offer heroin addicts their drugs in a controlled setting rather than arresting and prosecuting them. Yes, Uncle Sam would supply citizens with heroin, folks! That is just one of many ideas Major Neill Franklin,...
↑ Deana Haggag Baltimore learned that it'd be losing one of its most productive arts leaders with the news that Deana Haggag, executive director of The Contemporary, would be leaving to take the post of president and CEO at Chicago-based organization United States Artists. Haggag helped relaunch...
This is some kind of record. Pray for the victims and their loved ones. Tuesday, January 17 2:27 p.m. Aurelio Rios-Rodriguez, a 26-year-old Hispanic man, was on the 3600 block of Mount Pleasant Avenue in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, lying on the sidewalk with blood dripping from his nose....
The state's highest court is considering major changes to the rules that govern one of the most controversial elements of the criminal justice system: bail. If approved, the rewritten rules would set in stone what Attorney General Brian Frosh recommended a few months back: that cash bail be considered...
Because of a short deadline last week, this week’s Murder Ink covers nine days. Friday, Jan. 13 11:30 p.m. Dominique Hall, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 3400 block of Grantley Road in the Ashburton neighborhood when someone shot him in the head and body. Police say several masked...
↑ Dayvon Love Encouraging news: Jill P. Carter is leaving her seat in the House of Delegates to head up the city's Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement. The city needs a strong advocate for civil rights and fair wages. More encouraging news: Dayvon Love, the director of public policy at...
There was an element of luck in this week's low number of homicides: there were 11 non-fatal shootings reported as well. The police department says it is solving more murders, but its clearance rate for 2016, just under 40 percent, is still lower than other big cities, and those other cities' rates...
Dwight Whitley is better than this. His connections used to mean something. Back when George Winfield ran public works, Whitley would meet him at home after work and hang out. "His wife was a sweetheart," Whitley says. "He'd come in and say 'why'd you let this nigger in here?'" He laughs, remembering...
In search of a more adventurous night out in Baltimore, I skipped my usual weekend dance parties in favor of Baltimore's storied neighborhood bars. Over a whirlwind of a week, I dragged along a few friends to visit a bunch of Baltimore's dive bars, corner joints, and neighborhood watering holes....More
Parenthood, especially when it's coupled with the energy-draining stressors of work responsibilities, and marriage, makes you do strange things—things that the single, childless version of you might have turned your nose up at. For me, it means that about once a week, my husband and I slip off...
Everybody's talking about R. House, the new Remington food hall, like it's the World's Fair or something. Not even so much the "Have you eaten there yet and how is it?" chat but a giddy, urgent, desperate, "Have you seen it? Have you been there? And what have you heard about it from others?" Meanwhile,...
1. Beyoncé, “Lemonade” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment) Beyoncé did a lot this year. Most recently, she took the stage at the Country Music Awards, flanked by the Dixie Chicks, and dared anyone in the audience and at home not to enjoy themselves. The song she performed, ‘Daddy Lessons,’...
1. Dooley, Tlow, and Lor Roger, ‘CIT4DT’ (self-released) The day after the election, when everyone was trying however they could to grapple with the reality that Donald Trump is evidently going to be our next President, it was important to remember that while some people were presented with the...
1. JPEGMAFIA, “Black Ben Carson” (Memorials Of Distinction) Every song on “Black Ben Carson” wields the kind of weaponized vitriol usually reserved for socialist meme pages on Facebook. The title is reason enough to draft legislation to make license plates wider in the new year, but it isn’t just...
Musician, DJ, videographer, and writer Qué Pequeño first came to the Bell Foundry back in 2011. "I know the exact date—it was April 30, 2011," he said, a few days after he and a dozen or so other artists were evicted from the Station North arts studio and performance space. "My friend Tariq—who...
Bond St. District's new album, "A Church on Vulcan" ends at the beginning, telling the story of how rapper DDm and producer Paul Hutson met—what's referred to here as 'A Happy Accident': "So what's up with them beats?/ I heard you got that fire/ Put your number in my phone and I'mma hit you up...
Martin Scorsese's "Silence" explores two frequent obsessions of the gritty, ambitious director: faith and doubt, punctuated by unflinchingly brutal violence. He brings those same interests to "Silence, a slow-burning, thoughtful epic of religious doubt, which at times feels like a fusion of Ingmar...More
"Heavyweights" With its clever, nourishing depiction of childhood body positivity, 1995's "Heavyweights" was two decades ahead of its time. Before countless Tumblr blogs devoted to exalting the fat body became du jour on the internet, this sweet, structurally sound family comedy was one of the...
"Mean Streets" Currently streaming on Amazon Instant and iTunes Of all the films that explore director Martin Scorsese's wounded Catholicism, the story of Charlie (Harvey Keitel) and his self-flagellating friendship with perennial fuck-up Johnny Boy (Robert DeNiro) is perhaps the most iconic and...
With the recent spate of “diverse” films in the Hollywood marketplace, audiences searching for representation on the big screen are becoming more shrewd, more discerning. As grateful as many of us are to see ourselves in front of (and behind) the camera, we’re slowly, but surely moving into a landscape...
I sat on North Avenue one afternoon in mid-October during an abnormally hot day, the kind when global warming smirks at us, specifically Baltimore. I was there to catch up with Sandtown-Winchester photographer Murshaun Young, Shawn to friends, "Freeze" to some, @MrFreezePhotography to his Instagram...
While I was observing a T-shaped portrait of an afroed woman who stares off into the distance, I overheard a conversation a man was having with his friend about the artist, Tim Okamura. "I was just surprised…" the man gasped, "I just assumed that Okamura was, you know, black. Because, just look...
1. Abigail DeVille, “Only When It’s Dark Enough Can You See the Stars” via The Contemporary at the Peale Museum There is always more to say about this work, an installation by Abigail DeVille in the former Peale Museum, commissioned by The Contemporary, which is why it’s our number one art show...
We're not gonna lie, we're happy to see the tail end of 2016. This particularly tumultuous year began with a massive snow dump in the city that stranded residents and threatened the city's homeless with frigid temperatures. It ended on a similarly bleak note, with Donald Trump preparing to move...
Phaan Howng's "Biological Controls: If It Bleeds We Can Kill It" may be the closest you can get to a waking hallucination in Baltimore right now. The installation occupies the one-room project gallery on School 33's second floor, though the verb "occupy" barely conveys how utterly the installation...
In his studio at Area 405, mixed media artist Stephen Towns stands at his easel, surveying a painting. Warm, iridescent amber light pours in through the windows. Dried oil paint dots wooden workbenches. Canvases in varying stages of completion cover the walls. Towns stands and stares and, after...
One of the most appealing aspects of the American Visionary Art Museum has been the way it has democratized art. Here was a museum saying you didn't need art-school credentials to make legitimate art—you could be a prisoner, a mental patient, a homeless person, a retired manual laborer and if your...
Toward the end of Nathalie Léger's discursive, frequently fictional essay-novel, "Suite For Barbara Loden" (first published in 2012 but translated into English for the first time late last year), the author meets famous baseball player and infamous boozer Mickey Mantle, who possibly dated or slept...
I think of the writer and champion of cities Jane Jacobs every time I walk to work. I have a small office studio on the 200 block of Park Avenue. As I cross Saratoga heading south on Park, I pass International Fragrance, Blue Sky Diner, Jeanius Styles (closed), Dimensions In Music (closed), the...
On Saturday evening, people from all over Baltimore—some coming straight from the Women's March in Washington—filed into Coppin State University's James Weldon Johnson Auditorium, passing through the epicenter of the Baltimore Uprising to see acclaimed actors perform dramatic readings of an adapted...